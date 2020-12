ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has now ticketed a man whose pickup truck was involved in last week’s fatal crash in Royalton.

Daniel Verratti has been issued tickets for not stopping at a stop sign and failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

A 31-year-old mother from Cattaraugus County and her 2-year-old daughter were killed in that crash.

Four other children in the family and the father were also injured.