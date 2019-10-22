Early voting to be available in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early voting will be allowed for all registered voters in Niagara County this year.
There are two sites for early voting, which will take place October 26-November 3.
They are the following locations:
- Saint John De LaSalle Center – 8469 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls
- Wrights Corners Fire Company – 4043 Lake Avenue, Lockport
Here are the times for early voting:
- Saturday, October 26 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 28 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, November 1 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 3 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.