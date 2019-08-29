Live Now
Eastern Niagara Hospital in Newfane will close, jobs of 50 full-time employees cut

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eastern Niagara Hospital announced Thursday plans to close the hospital in the Niagara County town of Newfane, and plans to cut the jobs of 50 full-time employees.

The hospital stated that the hospital in the largely rural community was only 20 percent full. The hospital plans on putting the building up for sale. The time frame for that is by October.

The 30-bed chemical dependency program will be moved to Lockport.

All told, the hospital says these and other changes will help them close a $10 million deficit.

