Elderly woman in Niagara County dies after battle with COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 86-year-old woman in Niagara County has died as a result of COVID-19.

The county’s Department of Health says the woman had underlying health conditions prior to her death.

Five new cases of the virus have been reported in the county, bringing the total to 1,373.

Only 44 cases are still active, as 1,233 people have recovered and 96 others have died.

A total of 43,198 people in Niagara County have been tested for the virus.

