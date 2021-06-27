Evening fire destroys detached garage, heavily damages 1941 Oldsmobile in Royalton

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A garage in the Town of Royalton with a full gym inside went up in flames Sunday evening.

The detached 30 feet by 50 feet structure on Lincoln Avenue was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the scene around 6:40 p.m. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, extinguishing it.

The garage and everything inside are considered a total loss. A 1941 Oldsmobile took heavy damage, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

No one was injured and the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team are investigating what sparked the fire.