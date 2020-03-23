Face of Niagara SPCA pizza box campaign gets adopted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Remember Hooch? The lovable pup who served as the face of Just Pizza’s campaign to help the Niagara SPCA?

Well, Hooch has found a home!

Recently, anyone who purchased a pie from the Just Pizza shop at 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd. also received a photo of an adoptable dog on the box. It’s a way to help animals at the Niagara SPCA get noticed, and hopefully, adopted. Hooch was one of those dogs.

Ink to the People branched out on the idea, later creating t-shirts with the five-year-old mastiff’s face on them to raise money.

On Monday afternoon, the SPCA shared something happy news with us, announcing that the couple who originally said they were going to foster Hooch have decided to adopt him.

SPCA photo

Watch below, as Hooch said goodbye to the volunteers at the shelter:

If you would like to make an appointment with the Niagara SPCA, call (716) 731-4368.