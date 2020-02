NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies in Niagara County are asking for assistance locating a 15-year-old.

Deputies say Faith left home at 3 a.m. on Monday, and was last seen in the Niagara Falls area, last wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Leggett at (716) 438-3338 during business hours or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.