Fall fun at the Cambria Corn Maze

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Getting lost in a cornfield. Sounds like fun right? It’s something you and the family can experience at the Cambria Corn Maze in Niagara County.

It’s a 12-acre field that comes with large and small maze.

This year, it’s designed in the shape of the Evans Bank logo. The bank is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary this year.

The owner tells us they had to switch things up a bit to keep people safe in the pandemic.

There will also be a haunted night on October 16th.

You’re asked to buy tickets in advance.