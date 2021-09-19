Family-run vineyard in Niagara County harvesting grapes and fun this season

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Long Cliff Vineyard and Winery, located on 3617 Lower Mountain Road in Sanborn, is halfway through its harvest season and all is well.

They grow six varieties of grapes and are currently working on fermenting the Pinot Noir grapes.

“We harvest the grapes, they go through a crusher where we crack the berries, then pump those berries in a primary fermenter or bin,” said Don DeMaison owner of Long Cliff Vineyard and Winery. “Then they’re allowed to ferment on the skin, to extract the color from the skin.”

The vineyard is one of several included in the Niagara Wine Trail. The trail is located on the Niagara Escarpment which is a narrow area where the climate conditions are just right for growing grapes.

The escarpment has been officially recognized as an American Viticultural Area or winemaking area (AVA)

