Family-run vineyard in Niagara County harvesting grapes and fun this season

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Long Cliff Vineyard and Winery, located on 3617 Lower Mountain Road in Sanborn, is halfway through its harvest season and all is well.
They grow six varieties of grapes and are currently working on fermenting the Pinot Noir grapes.
“We harvest the grapes, they go through a crusher where we crack the berries, then pump those berries in a primary fermenter or bin,” said Don DeMaison owner of Long Cliff Vineyard and Winery. “Then they’re allowed to ferment on the skin, to extract the color from the skin.”
The vineyard is one of several included in the Niagara Wine Trail. The trail is located on the Niagara Escarpment which is a narrow area where the climate conditions are just right for growing grapes.
The escarpment has been officially recognized as an American Viticultural Area or winemaking area (AVA)
For more information visit click here.
Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Community News
- The Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off across WNY
- Legislator Baskin says plans for potential new Bills stadium should reflect the community
- Big lines form as people get their hands on the Bills-themed “Little People” toys
- Celebrations underway for Buffalo Pulaski Day
- Buffalonians show off their Irish pride at the Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day parade