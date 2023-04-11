BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A federal judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit filed by the parents of two Starpoint wrestlers must be heard in state supreme court in Niagara County and not federal court, according to court documents.

In the initial lawsuit fled on February 28, the parents of the two wrestlers challenged the district’s “notice of emergency removal” of the two students after allegations of sexual harassment within the team. The team’s season was canceled on February 8 and the students were removed from school the next day.

The two students, both 17, were charged in March with one count of second-degree harassment. One was in the Town of Wheatfield and one was in the Town of Pendleton.

The district removed the case from the Niagara County Supreme Court and requested it be heard at the federal level. Judge Vilardo turned down that request.

Vilardo ruled that the district did not show that the federal court had jurisdiction over the issue. The district argued that Title IX regulations “explicitly preempt conflicting state laws,” but Vilardo said in response that the lawsuit is “not a substantial federal issue. And without a substantial federal issue, this Court lacks federal question jurisdiction.”

Vilardo did so while citing other examples of case law.

Now, the lawsuit will head back to the Niagara County Supreme Court. A date has yet to be scheduled for when that case will be heard.

You can see the full 15 page ruling below.