ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Niagara County Tuesday morning, shutting down a stretch of Route 31.

The closure, between Royalton Center and Bolton roads in the Town of Royalton, took effect just after 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out at a Niagara Metals property between the two roads.

Middleport, Gasport and Terry’s Corners fire crews responded to the scene.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but Middleport police say dismantled vehicles were burning at the scene. There is no estimate on the damage just yet, but the fire appears to have only affected junked vehicles there.

