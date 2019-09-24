Fire breaks out in barn housing several classic cars

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out inside a pole barn housing several motorcycles, UTVs and classic cars.

Tuesday, shortly after 1 a.m., fire officials and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Johnson Creek Rd. in the Town of Hartland.

Fire and smoke could be seen inside the 30-by-40 ft. structure.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

Some of the vehicles inside the building just suffered damage, but one was a total loss.

No one was injured.

