Fire in Town of Hartland claims garage and two classic cars

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– A fire in the Town of Hartland engulfed a detached garage Wednesday afternoon and claimed two classic cars.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office tells us they responded to the fire at 2:00 p.m. on Stone Road where the two and half car garage and two classic automobiles were determined to be a total loss.

A wooden shed near the property also took some fire damage.

No one was injured, according to officials.

We’re told an investigation into a fire cause is underway.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Middleport Police Department and the Middleport Fire Department all responded to the scene.