Fire in Town of Hartland claims garage and two classic cars

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– A fire in the Town of Hartland engulfed a detached garage Wednesday afternoon and claimed two classic cars.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s office tells us they responded to the fire at 2:00 p.m. on Stone Road where the two and half car garage and two classic automobiles were determined to be a total loss.
A wooden shed near the property also took some fire damage.
No one was injured, according to officials.
We’re told an investigation into a fire cause is underway.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Middleport Police Department and the Middleport Fire Department all responded to the scene.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.