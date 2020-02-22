Fire leaves 5 displaced in Town of Cambria

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, NY, (WIVB)– The Red Cross is currently assisting a family of five left without a home after an early morning fire.

According to the Niagara County Sherriff’s Office, a call came in around 6 a.m. Saturday morning from a resident reporting difficulty breathing with possible smoke in their home.

Police arrived on scene and saw smoke and flames coming from the structure. All people in the home were safely evacuated with one transported to ECMC for smoke inhalation.

Two dogs were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation. No estimate of damage is available at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.