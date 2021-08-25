Fire police member fatally struck by fire truck in Town of Somerset

TOWN OF SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hartland Volunteer Fire Company fire police member was killed during an incident in the Town of Somerset on Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., first responders were at the scene of a field fire on Quaker Road. There, while acting as a spotter for a fire truck driver, a fire police member was fatally struck and run over by the truck.

At the time, the truck was backing up southbound on the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.