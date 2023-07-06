NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former attorney is going to jail after being found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Nicholas D’Angelo, 30, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by 10 years probation with sex offender conditions and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

He previously pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the third degree, and rape in the third degree.

In the fall of 2016, D’Angelo, authorities say, met a victim through a dating website and picked her up at her residence for an arranged date. Authorities say D’Angelo drove to an unknown location in the City of Niagara Falls where, they say, he forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim inside his locked vehicle.

In October 2018, D’Angelo, authorities say, subjected a second victim to sexual contact, at his law office in the City of Lockport, by forcible compulsion.

According to authorities, between August 2019 and October 2019, D’Angelo engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with a third victim on his boat at a Niagara County marina. Between the months of September and October that same year, authorities say, D’Angelo engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with the same victim inside his vehicle in the City of Niagara Falls.

Authorities say, during that time, D’Angelo, who was older than 21 years of age, engaged in sexual conduct and intercourse with the victim, who was under 17-years-old.

As part of his guilty plea, D’Angelo also agreed to surrender his license to practice law and will not re-apply for a law license in the future.