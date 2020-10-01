Former Bills players help sponsor a cage at the Niagara County SPCA

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bills are once again showing they have heart both on and off the field.

Bills alumni, Booker Edgerson, Ken Jones, and Lou Piccone came together at the Niagara County SPCA to help homeless animals in need.

They’re sponsoring a cage on behalf of the non-profit organzation, “Cure the Blue. “

The group raises awareness of prostate cancer.

Former Bills player Booker Edgerson even touched on his own battle with prostate cancer.

“This is my 24th year, so I like to think I’ve beaten it, and that’s basically because I was getting a check-up on an annual basis, and it was caught early and I went through a couple of treatment situations. And my doctors and the hospital, they have been more than gracious with taking care of me,” he said.

You can also become a voice to a homeless animal looking for a forever home.

Click here to help sponsor a cage at the shelter.