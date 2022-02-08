Four involved in Royalton pickup collision identified, 16-year-old taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two drivers and two passengers involved in a pickup truck collision on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton Monday have been identified by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The driver of the eastbound truck, a 2007 Dodge, has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Lockport. He was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight and is in critical condition. His name is not being released due to his age.

According to the report, the driver of the westbound truck, a 2013 GMC, was David Edmister, 40, of Lockport. He suffered a broken leg in the collision. The passengers in the GMC have been identified as Christopher Berardi, 24, of Wilson and Trevor Stroyan, 21, of Royalton. The three were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.