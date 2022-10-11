ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said.
Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision.
The one person is in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
