NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB)–Fresh produce is being given out across Niagara County later this week.

The “Farmers to Families” food-box giveaway is happening on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Twenty-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given out at the fairgrounds in Lockport, Abbot Elementary in Niagara Falls, and Spruce Elementary in North Tonawanda.

Officials are urging people to show up early to pick up a box.