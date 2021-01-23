Garage fire in Niagara County leaves one person injured

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office tells us a dethatched garage on Carmen Road in the Town of Hartland caught fire Saturday afternoon resulting in a resident sustaining a minor head injury.

We’re told the 40 foot by 50-foot garage was engulfed in flames when Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies and Officers of the Middleport Village Police Department responded to the scene.

Officials tell us the wooden garage had multiple vehicles parked in it and a number of propane tanks stored in the structure.

The fire was extinguished by fire crews and the structure is considered a total loss.

The resident who sustained a minor head injury was taken care of at the scene by the Tri-Town Ambulance Company.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Members of the Middleport, Hartland, Barker, Shelby and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Companies assisted in extinguishing the structure fire.