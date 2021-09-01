Gov. Hochul requests physical disaster declaration for Niagara County after July flooding

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers to be able to get help from the federal government after severe weather recently struck parts of the state.

Hochul has requested physical disaster declarations from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for three counties, including Niagara.

This comes after flooding damaged more than 1,100 homes and businesses in Niagara County this past July.

In the county, Hochul’s office says 29 homes suffered major damage totaling $542,000. Minor damage to 1,122 homes and 35 businesses totaled at more than $11.7 million.

If the request for Niagara is granted, it will include the contiguous counties of Erie, Genesee and Orleans.

Low-interest SBA loans could become available for homeowners, renters, business owners and non-profit operators. The money can be used to repair or replace property, real estate and other physical losses.

Additionally, the loans can be used to provide needed capital for businesses and non-profits until operations are back to normal.