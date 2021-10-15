Halloween fun at the Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happening tomorrow and every Saturday through October, the Aquarium of Niagara is putting on some special Halloween events.

Each Saturday attendees can enjoy the maze out on the plaza, spooky decorations for photo opportunities, a pirate-themed sea lion show, and a treasure map-themed scavenger hunt.

There will also be games, trivia, crafts and guest appearances from some of your favorite characters under the sea.

For tickets and more information, head here.