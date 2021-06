OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health has an important message for visitors of Olcott Beach — don’t swim in the water.

The area is not safe for swimming because of bacteria in the water.

The Department of Health’s advisory will remain in place until further notice. They plan to reopen the beach once water conditions return to a safe level.

