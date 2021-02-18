Healthcare workers to hold vigils at Erie, Niagara County nursing homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of nursing home workers across New York will be staging demonstrations and vigils on Thursday.

Led by healthcare union 1199SEIU, these events are part of an effort to call for reform. The union says it wants to make sure “revenue is spent on quality care for residents, rather than diverted to excessive profits.”

“When I’m caring for 22 residents by myself, there is never enough time,” said Iris Purks, who has worked as a certified nursing assistant at Safire Rehabilitation of the Northtowns for 27 years. “Our residents end up waiting for even the most basic care, getting out of bed, having their meals, or getting their needed treatments. They depend on us for everything. I feel really rushed and pressured. The residents want your time but you have to tell them you need to move on to provide care for the next person. No matter how hard we try to make it feel like a home, we struggle to provide the care our residents deserve. We need nursing home reform now, it can’t wait!”

Vigils and a picket demonstration will be taking place in western New York. Here is where and when they’re happening:

ERIE COUNTY

2:00 p.m. – Safire of the Northtowns – 2799 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda (Silent Vigil)

3:00 p.m. – Weinberg Campus – 2700 North Forest Rd., Getzville (Silent Vigil)

NIAGARA COUNTY

1:30 p.m. – Newfane Rehabilitation – 2709 Transit Rd., Newfane (Picket)

2:00 p.m. – Schoellkopf Health Center – 621 10th St., Niagara Falls (Silent Vigil)