Heat Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans County

Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Niagara and Orleans County, including the cities of Niagara Falls and Medina.

It remains in effect until 8 p.m. 

NWS says the heat index values could reach the mid to upper 90s, and hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.

As a precaution, the National Weather Service advises the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

