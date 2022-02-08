Help shelter animals find a home this Valentine’s Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away! The Niagara SPCA has created a unique gift for your loved one, that also gives back to shelter animals.
By donating $10 you’ll receive a valentine card with a photo of an animal you’re helping and a forever wooden rose.
You can buy a valentine, set up a meet & greet or learn more by heading here or calling 716-731-4368!
There are more than 30 adoptable dogs on site. The full list can be found here.
They also have many cats, kittens and bunnies in need of a forever home.
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.