Help shelter animals find a home this Valentine’s Day

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away! The Niagara SPCA has created a unique gift for your loved one, that also gives back to shelter animals.

By donating $10 you’ll receive a valentine card with a photo of an animal you’re helping and a forever wooden rose.

You can buy a valentine, set up a meet & greet or learn more by heading here or calling 716-731-4368!

Leia has been here at @NiagaraSPCA for 613 days. We NEED to find this sweet girl a home.❤️



The left photo is the first time I met her in 2020. How has it been this long ?! @news4buffalo



You can call 716-731-4368 to meet this 4-year-old Pit/lab mix! #Adopt pic.twitter.com/W7si2bJQQo — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) February 8, 2022

There are more than 30 adoptable dogs on site. The full list can be found here.

Meet Frankie! He is looking for his forever home! he is incredibly sweet! 3-year-old Shar Pei Boxer!

They also have many cats, kittens and bunnies in need of a forever home.