Help shelter animals find a home this Valentine’s Day

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away! The Niagara SPCA has created a unique gift for your loved one, that also gives back to shelter animals.

By donating $10 you’ll receive a valentine card with a photo of an animal you’re helping and a forever wooden rose.

You can buy a valentine, set up a meet & greet or learn more by heading here or calling 716-731-4368!

There are more than 30 adoptable dogs on site. The full list can be found here.

Meet Frankie! He is looking for his forever home! he is incredibly sweet! 3-year-old Shar Pei Boxer!

They also have many cats, kittens and bunnies in need of a forever home.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now