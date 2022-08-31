LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — We are hours away from when New York State’s new gun laws go into effect. And that’s led to huge lines of people trying to apply for pistol permits before the midnight deadline.

People were lined up overnight outside the Niagara County Clerk’s Office.

When the law takes effect on Thursday, anyone looking to get a concealed carry license will have to take a state-required firearm safety training course. They’ll also have to provide the state with their social media accounts.

Hundreds of people have been trying for days to get their applications processed before the law changes.

“Protection is always an issue,” Kenneth Johnson said. “Definitely, being a father, I want to make sure that I’m safe, my family is safe.”

“I actually recently opened up a boutique, so I’m using this pistol permit to have protection for my employees and myself, and plus my family’s safety,” Jessica Billingslea-Young said.

The Niagara County Clerk tells News 4 they may extend their hours Wednesday night.

In the meantime, Erie County has extended its hours to process as many applications as they can before Wednesday night’s deadline. The Outreach Center in West Seneca will be open until Midnight.

