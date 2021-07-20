Inmate visitations at Niagara County Correctional Facility to resume next week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inmate visitations at the Niagara County Correctional Facility will resume on July 27.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday.

To schedule a visit, either go to this site or use the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app and tap on the Inmate Information tab.

Contact during visits will not be allowed, and visitations will be limited to 30 minutes.