NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An invasive moth has made its way to Western New York.

It’s called a Box Tree Moth and it was found near the Canadian border in Niagara County.

The State Department of Agriculture says this pest is from East Asia. They say the moth is a major threat to Boxwood plants which are very valuable in the nursery industry.

Officials are asking residents to report any Box Tree Moths they see.