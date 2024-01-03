NEWFANE (WIVB) — Parents in Newfane are running out of options for childcare after a local daycare closed its doors. Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane closed in December after some of its employees were accused of abusing children.

“It was a struggle. There was not much availability, most of the places that were around, weren’t taking new kids,” Newfane resident Jenna Mattina said.

When Mattina was looking for daycare a year ago, she couldn’t find a place with availability that wasn’t a 20 to 30 minute drive.

“Pretty much just struggled finding availability and somewhere trustworthy. That’s the biggest thing,” Mattina said. “Of course when you’re taking your kids somewhere you want to make sure they’re somewhere safe and there’s not a lot of options out here.”

Kelly Ciappa spent months searching for a place to take her daughter.

“There’s probably about three options that you have in Newfane, not too many,” Ciappa said.

Ciappa decided to enroll her daughter at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane.

“Even that had a waiting list for that as well,” she said. “I’m a single mom so it’s just me and her, so it was hard for me to be able to do anything in Newfane, there’s nothing there.”

After a few months, Ciappa’s daughter was behaving differently and was afraid to go to daycare. Ciappa alleges her daughter was one of several children being abused at the Newfane facility.

“It’s super horrible,” she said. “In Newfane, it’s supposed to be the best place ever to raise your children and that everything is safe. I was amazed. Shocked, never in my life did I think something would happen to my daughter.”

Three former employees at Sweet Angels were recently charged with endangering the welfare of children. The daycare closed down at the end of December. Sweet Angels called it a “difficult decision.”

Roughly 25 children attended the Newfane location.