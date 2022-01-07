Large fire at former power plant in Niagara County brought under control

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at a former power plant in Niagara County has been brought under control.
Officials at the scene in Somerset say it began Friday around 9 a.m. As part of the demolition process that has been going on there for months, blowtorches were being used.
But at some point, the flames eventually spread to the structure of the facility, resulting in numerous fire departments responding to the scene.
Currently, Route 18 is closed from Hess Road to Hartland Road.
