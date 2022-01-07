Large fire at former power plant in Niagara County brought under control

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at a former power plant in Niagara County has been brought under control.

Officials at the scene in Somerset say it began Friday around 9 a.m. As part of the demolition process that has been going on there for months, blowtorches were being used.

But at some point, the flames eventually spread to the structure of the facility, resulting in numerous fire departments responding to the scene.

Currently, Route 18 is closed from Hess Road to Hartland Road.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now