Lew-Port High School deems possible threat not credible

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An alleged possible threat against Lewiston Porter High School has been deemed not credible.

School Superintendent Paul Casseri had heard that a boy created some sort of list, leading to an investigation by the school, as well as local law enforcement officers.

In the end, no list could be found. A letter to parents followed, telling them “this was a rumor that proved not to be credible” and that “no disciplinary action [was] taken.”

Casseri says the school wanted to be transparent about the situation with parents.