Lewiston Police and Niagara Co. Sheriff’s Office partnering to conduct welfare checks

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to conduct welfare checks on residents in the county.

Starting today, Lewiston Police are opening up their “Are You OK?” system, that they already utilize, to the entire county.

According to police, the system places a daily, timed phone call to participating residents to make sure they are OK.

The system works with a landline or mobile line and free to anyone who signs up. Niagara County residents interested in the system can contact Lewiston Police at 716-754-8477 to register.

If there’s no response during the call or the person needs help, there will be an alert sent to the Niagara County Emergency Communications Center for police or medical response, according to police.

Officials remind residents this does not replace the 911 system, and anyone in an emergency situation needing immediate help should continue to call 911.

