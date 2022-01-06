Lewiston police officer rescues dog from frozen lake

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A courageous Lewiston police officer saved a dog that fell in Bond Lake, and it was all captured on another officer’s body camera.

On Wednesday, Lewiston police shared a video of Officer Smith crossing the frozen lake to help the dog, who had fallen through the ice about 50 yards from the shore.

“Without hesitation he removed his equipment and went in after him, bringing him safely back to land and reuniting him with his owner,” Lewiston police wrote on Facebook. “By the way, we gave him a 6 out of 10 on the landing in the beginning, but a 10 out of 10 for the rescue.”

The police department says Smith recently received an award for pulling a woman from a burning house.

WATCH | See the rescue in its entirety here.