2020 Niagara County Peach Festival cancelled

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 Niagara County Peach Festival has been cancelled.

The Kiwanis Club of Lewiston says it cancelled the festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Kiwanis Club of Lewiston is saddened to announce we will not be able to hold the Peach Festival this year,” Peach Festival Chairman Dean Beltrano said. “After discussions with our vendors, the cancellation by our ride vendor, Amusement Rides of America and for the safety of our members, volunteers and the community at large, the Board of Directors decided it would be in the best interest to cancel the Festival this year and come back stronger in 2021. We thank the community for their continued support and look forward to seeing you all at Lewiston’s Academy Park in 2021.”

Annually, the festival draws roughly 35,000 people over four days.

This year’s festival had been scheduled to take place from September 10-13 at Academy Park in Lewiston.

The festivals have raised more than $1 million in goods and donations for area charities and organizations since the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston started holding it in 1958.

Information on next year’s Niagara County Peach Festival can be found here.

