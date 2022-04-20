LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped 106 lbs. of marijuana labeled as “foam scrap” from crossing the border Tuesday.

A commercial shipment was stopped for additional examination at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

A non-intrusive exam of the truck and trailer turned up anomalies. The trailer was escorted to the dock, and a CBP canine zeroed in on cardboard boxes, alerting officers to possible narcotics.

An inspection of the manifested “foam scrap” revealed vacuum-sealed bags in three boxes that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana, according to a CBP news release.

The seized marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $250,000.

“I am proud of the dedication and vigilance of our CBP Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo that prevented this illegal contraband from hitting the streets of our communities,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director John Madsen.