28-year-old Tuscarora Reservation woman dead following ATV crash early Thursday

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 28-year-old woman from the Tuscarora Reservation is dead after a crash involving an ATV in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police say, at 2:14 a.m. this morning, they were dispatched to Garlow Road near Hanks Smoke Shop.

The caller told authorities a vehicle hit the woman operating the ATV.

Police say upon arrival, they discovered an unoccupied white SUV with front end damage roadside.

According to officers, they found the woman riding the ATV in a field 40 yards east of the scene.

The woman was unconscious and suffered major trauma, police tell us.

Lewiston Police say they applied a tourniquet and began CPR.

She was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived at the scene, and the driver of the SUV left the scene, police say.

Investigators say the SUV traveling south on Garlow Road, hit the ATV as it traveled east in a field and crossed the road in front of the vehicle.

Lewiston Police located the suspect, a 23-year-old man, in Niagara Falls at 6:45 a.m. and took him into custody.

Police charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and following his arraignment, he was released.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed at ECMC.

The crash remains under investigation.

