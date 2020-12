LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A nursing home in Lewiston is reporting nearly three dozen cases of COVID-19.

Officials at Our Lady of Peace say 24 residents and 11 workers have tested positive. The facility has reported seven deaths since the pandemic began.

They say any resident who tests positive or has symptoms is being put into isolation on site. Residents who aren’t infected are being housed in a different part of the facility.