BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after a raft was caught illegally crossing the Niagara River into the U.S. from Canada, the Lewiston Police Department announced.

Police said four people were allegedly attempting to cross the river near Youngstown around 10:30 p.m. After the information was relayed, an officer observed an out-of-state vehicle with a single occupant in the area and initiated a traffic stop.

After tracking the raft, the four occupants were observed loading into the vehicle that was previously pulled over, and a second traffic stop was initiated. One of the five subjects in the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody by Border Patrol along with the other four occupants.

The case remains pending. Residents in the area are encouraged to call 911 or Border Patrol at 1-800-331-0352 to report any suspicious activity.