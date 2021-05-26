People 16+ must be fully vaccinated to see large concerts at Artpark this summer

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — During this summer’s big concerts, Artpark isn’t going to require social distancing or masks for fully vaccinated people age 16 and up.

This rule applies to events with a capacity greater than 500. In order to get in, visitors must provide a photo ID and proof that they were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at least two weeks ago.

Proof of vaccination can include a vaccine card or an Excelsior Pass.

Unvaccinated people who are under 16 can be admitted with a vaccinated adult, but they’ll need to wear a mask.

Temperature checks and a health questionnaire will be given to attendees.

Anyone with a ticket who doesn’t intend or expect to be fully vaccinated in time for a concert can get a full refund. For information on that, call (716) 754-9000 or email artpark@artpark.net.

Here are the currently announced events where this guidance applies. Artpark says more concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Strawberry Moon Festival – June 19

Blackberry Smoke – July 1

Fitz and the Tantrums – July 6

Chicago – July 31

Brothers Osborne – August 3

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead – August 20

King Crimson – August (TBA)

Wilco and Sleater Kinney – August 26

Blues Traveler – August 29

Glass Animals – August 30

For a full list of Artpark’s current policies and frequently asked questions, click/tap here.