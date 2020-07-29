Almost Famous, final Tragically Hip concert and more Harry Potter coming to Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark has announced more movies set to play during its Drive-In series.

Keeping this summer’s tradition of music-oriented films on Tuesdays and films for general audiences on Thursdays, here are the newly announced movies playing next month:

August 4 (8 p.m.) – Almost Famous

August 6 (7:30 p.m.) – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

August 11 (7:30 p.m.) – The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration

The films will be shown on LED screens in parking lot D (near South 4th St.) and the painted parking lot (for VIP and walk-in patrons).

Audio for the films will be transmitted via FM radio.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle, with up to four people per vehicle or walk-in group. This includes $8 for admission and a $17 concession credit.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at artpark.net or tickets.com, or by calling (716) 754-4375. Orders made by phone can be completed on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or one hour prior to showtime.

All patrons must wear a face mask when they’re not seated. More information on safety protocols can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.