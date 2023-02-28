LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark’s Mainstage Theater is set to welcome Alvvays and special guest Alex G almost exactly half a year from now.
The Canadian indie-pop group is set to headline in Lewiston on Sept. 1, with the concert kicking off at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $35-$75. They go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available both at the Artpark box office and on Ticketmaster. The box office will be open on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Other acts set to perform at Artpark this year include Buddy Guy, the Barenaked Ladies, The Avett Brothers, Tori Amos and Jason Isbell, among others.
