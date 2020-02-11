Andrew Bird, Calexico and Iron & Wine coming to Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Andrew Bird is coming to Artpark, along with Calexico and Iron & Wine, days before summer begins.

The musicians will be performing at the Mainstage Theater as part of The Great Summer Stroll Tour.

Tickets for the June 15 concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices for reserved seating are between $41 and $82.

Those looking to get tickets can go to Tickets.com or Artpark.net, call 1-888-223-6000 or go to the Artpark Box Office on weekdays.

The concert will start at 7 p.m.