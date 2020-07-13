Artpark announces Music in the Woods concert series

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Music is coming back to Artpark in the Music in the Woods series.

The free performances will take place in Artpark’s Lower Park Emerald Grove area on Sundays, unless noted otherwise.

The Emerald Grove area can be accessed through the South 4th St. entrance.

Below, you can find the performers and times they’ll be there. The attendance limit for each event is in parenthesis.

Drum Circle with Stephen Bell – July 19 & 26, August 2 & 23 at 2 p.m. Chairs and drums will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own, as well. (25)

Svetlana & The New York Collective – July 26 at 4 p.m. (50)

UB Faculty Jazz Quartet with guest vocalist Alex McArthur – August 2 at 4 p.m. (50)

Alarm Will Sound will perform “Ten Thousand Birds” by John Luther Adams – August 9 at 6:30 p.m. This performance will take place at the Artpark Mainstage Theater Terrace. (100)

Baroque Dreams – August 16 at 6:30 p.m. (100)

Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop – August 23 at 4 p.m. (50_

Visitors must RSVP at least 24 hours ahead of time by emailing artpark@artpark.net.

Snacks, beer, wine and other beverages will be offered at the Art Bar.

