Artpark announces postponements, cancellations

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Artpark, some shows have been cancelled, while others have been moved to next year.

On Tuesday afternoon, the popular Lewiston venue released new information on these changes. Here is the list of shows that aren’t happening this year, and the original dates they were scheduled for:

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid (May 24)

The Head And The Heart (May 27)

AWOLNATION with Andrew McMahon (May 31)

Vampire Weekend (June 2)

Bright Eyes (June 14)

Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine (June 15)

The following shows have been postponed:

Patti LaBelle (June 23) — rescheduled to June 22, 2021

Buddy Guy (June 30) — rescheduled to June 29, 2021

King Crimson (July 1) — rescheduled to June 28, 2021

Barenaked Ladies (July 7) — rescheduled to July 6, 2021

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — rescheduled to August 20, 2021

Tedeschi Trucks Band (July 14) — postponed to 2021, date TBA

Earth Wind & Fire (July 18) — postponed to 2021, date TBA

Chick Corea (August 10) — postponed to 2021, date TBA

Anyone who purchased tickets for any of these concerts will be contacted with more details soon.

