LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective immediately, Artpark is dropping any entry requirements related to COVID-19.

The Lewiston venue announced that guests no longer need to wear a mask to get in, nor do they need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Numerous concerts at Artpark have recently been announced. Most recently, they shared that Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will be appearing over the summer.

Other artists coming to Artpark include Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello, Jack White and “Weird Al” Yankovic.