LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–You can discover the Land of Enchantment at Artpark this summer!

The park announced it’s holding the 10th annual Fairy House Festival on August 15th.

It goes from noon to 4 p.m.

The festival had to make some adjustments because of COVID-19, so many of the activities will be contact-free.

There will be a walk-through tour of artist and community created fairy houses through Artpark woods.

Tickets are free, but you will have to get them in advance.

Parking is $10.