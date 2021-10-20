Artpark receives $50,000 grant for upgrades

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Artpark in Lewiston will be getting some new upgrades to make their facilities more accessible all thanks to a big check.

The site is receiving $50,000 to create a new wayfinding and signage system. It’s a feature that will make the area more user-friendly.

The statewide non-profit “Parks and Trails New York” presented leaders from Artpark with a check.

Artpark’s president says the signage system will include digital and physical signs to help people find their way around the park.

“They can learn about our trails, they can learn about our arch, they can actually engage in art projects through it and rediscover our trails,” president Sonia Kozlova Clark said.

Artpark had more than 57,000 visitors this past summer.