LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A contemporary Christian artist who crossed over into mainstream pop radio with her hit “You Say” is coming to Artpark this summer.

Lauren Daigle is playing a select number of dates throughout the United States before embarking on The Kaleidascope Tour this fall. One of those stops is in Lewiston on July 14.

Tickets for her performance go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $35 to $85.

When tickets go on sale, interested buyers can get them on Ticketmaster or at Artpark box office.

For the full list of performers coming to Artpark this year, including names like Noah Kahan, Styx and Barenaked Ladies, click or tap here.